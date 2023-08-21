Christian Pulisic stars in Serie A debut with stunning goal to help Milan win

Christian Pulisic
Published Aug. 21, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET

United States standout Christian Pulisic began his AC Milan career in impressive style by scoring one goal and setting up another as Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Monday in their opening match of Serie A.

Pulisic, who joined Milan last month, had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favor in the 21st minute.

Pulisic is one of several new Rossoneri faces. Milan was the busiest Serie A club in the offseason, bringing in six new players.

His U.S. teammate Yunus Musah was suspended for the season opener, however.

Other new buys Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders were given starting debuts and the latter also had a hand in the opener in the 11th minute.

Pulisic put in a precise crossfield pass to the back post where Reijnders cut it back for Giroud to slot in at the other side. Pulisic did even better 10 minutes later when he played a one-two with Giroud before firing into the far side.

With a comfortable lead and the heat nearing 30 degrees — even at night — in Bologna, Milan's intensity dropped.

Rafael Leão could have made it three in the final minute but his effort came off the inside of the far post.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

