USMNT Player Ratings vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: USA Rallies After Red Card

While this World Cup has been a lot of fun to follow for the USA, this journey is about this group. It’s a thing of beauty, and it’s not even finished.

So many more people are hopping on this train right now. It was incredible to see these players being serenaded with the love they received. It’s well-deserved. Keep making us proud.

For now, 10s across the board.

Here are my player ratings from Wednesday night.

Starting XI

He made the saves he was supposed to make and kept a clean sheet. He hasn’t had that one "oh my god" save that he’s had to make, but he’s made the ones that he’s had to.

There was a little blip and rush of blood to the head late in the game, but we’ll take a clean sheet every day.

Matt Freese celebrates the win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and another clean sheet. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The backline as a unit was phenomenal. They handled the early siege of half-chances from Bosnia and Herzegovina very well. They were warriors against the ball, especially in the second half after the red card.

Tim Ream, excellent passing and calmness out of the back.

Chris Richards, a warrior-like performance.

Jedi, the guy doesn’t get tired and never stops running.

Alex Freeman, he continues to impress.

Another really responsible performance from the USA backline.

Chris Richards (left) and Alex Freeman (right) each had another great game at this World Cup. (Doug Zimmerman/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

We have endless funds in the "ATM" machine.

Tyler has been an unsung hero. He does all the dirty work and patrols the midfield so well. In a game that was as scrappy as it was, with so much of the play getting disrupted by choppy fouls, he remained extremely composed.

Weston delivered another all-around top performance. His endless running beyond the back line is just epic.

And then there’s Malik.

Malik Tillman Scores Brilliant Free Kick 🤯 Extends United States' Lead vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Malik can take this free kick maybe 30 times, and maybe he makes one. The top, top players deliver that one in the most crucial moment.

We’ve seen the best of Tillman in tournaments. We saw him flourish at the Gold Cup last year with a consistent run of games. It has been the same thing with this World Cup. He’s found such great balance alongside Wes and Tyler.

Also, the fact that no one received a yellow card in that game is incredible and a great sign moving forward.

Overall, I thought these three were dangerous. I think they can constantly cause problems when they get on the ball. They’re always looking to go one-on-one against defenders.

Balo’s running off the ball was causing problems. We probably didn’t feed him as much as we needed to, but he’s a consistent workhorse. His appetite to be aggressive is golden.

For his reward, he got his goal because of his work up front on the counterpress.

I’m not going to fault Flo for the red card. It’s unfortunate the way that their feet came together and that he stamped on his foot. Obviously, it sucks that he’s going to miss the next game, but that red card isn’t going to impact my ratings.