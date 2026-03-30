'If Chris Richards Is Available, It's Good': USA Set To Have Its Star Defender vs. Portugal

MARIETTA, Georgia — Chris Richards knew the question was coming. And when he heard it, he smiled.

"Tell us about your knee — what’s going on there?" a reporter asked Monday ahead of the U.S. men’s national team’s training session.

The Crystal Palace center back missed Saturday’s 5-2 defeat to Belgium because of a knee issue. USA manager Mauricio Pochettino said in the days beforehand that Richards arrived at training camp early last week with some soreness and wouldn’t play. But his presence at a press conference was a good sign that he’d be good to go for Tuesday’s World Cup tune-up vs. Portugal.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

"I had a bad tackle in my last game with Palace," Richards said, referring to his club’s 2-1 win over AEK Larnaca in a UEFA Conference League match. "So just a little bit of knee pain, knee soreness. But I’ve been training individually all week and I’m available."

That’s a relief for a thin back line, which has been dealing with various injuries on and off for a while. There was left back Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, who missed about a year-and-a-half’s worth of matches while recovering from a knee injury. He’s back with the national team now though, and had the assist on Weston McKennie’s goal in the first half Saturday. Right back Sergino Dest was not called up for this roster because of a hamstring injury, and center back Miles Robinson tweaked his groin during training in Atlanta last week and didn’t play against Belgium and won’t suit up against Portugal, either.

Richards wore a wrap and bandage just below his right knee during Monday’s training session, but otherwise appeared loose and ready while warming up alongside Robinson and fellow center back Tim Ream.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that the team needs Richards to be healthy. The 26-year-old, who was named U.S. Soccer’s Male Player of the Year in 2025, provides experience on the back line where he starts regularly in the Premier League and for the national team. He missed out on the 2022 World Cup because of a hamstring injury, but figures to play an important role for the team at this summer’s tournament on home soil.

Pochettino said Monday that the squad needed to be better "in the defensive phase" against Belgium. In Richards’ absence, Pochettino went with a traditional 4-3-2-1 lineup with Robinson, Ream, Mark McKenzie and Tim Weah in the back.

"If Chris Richards is available, it’s good," Pochettino said with a chuckle.

The U.S. manager did relay some new injury news, however. Midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who started Saturday and played 45 minutes, is heading back to Atlético Madrid to rehab a minor injury.

"He arrived from Madrid with small issues," Pochettino said. "The plan was 45 minutes [vs. Belgium]. Afterwards, he [felt] again this type of uncomfortable things in his leg."

Tuesday's match against Portugal is the last game the team will play before Pochettino names his 26-man World Cup roster in New York City on May 26.