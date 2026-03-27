World Cup Watch: USA Star 'Jedi' Robinson Once Thought He Could Miss Out

MARIETTA, Georgia — There was a moment not long ago when Antonee "Jedi" Robinson thought he could be out of the 2026 World Cup picture.

Injuries and setbacks have plagued the U.S. men’s national team and Fulham star fullback for about a year and a half, and with this summer’s tournament on home soil looming, he didn’t know if he’d have enough time to get back in the mix.

"Yeah," Robinson bluntly told reporters on Friday during the USA's training at the practice facility of MLS club Atlanta United when asked if missing the World Cup was on his mind.

But USA manager Mauricio Pochettino called Robinson up as part of the 27-man roster for March camp, which features matches against Belgium (Saturday) and Portugal (Tuesday) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This is the last training camp before Pochettino announces his final World Cup roster on May 26, so being with the squad now is important, especially for a guy like Robinson who hasn’t appeared for the national team since matches against Jamaica in November 2024.

Robinson sustained a knee injury in October 2024 during friendlies against Mexico and Panama that ultimately required surgery the following spring. It prevented him from playing with the USA at last year’s Concacaf Nations League semifinals in March, as well as the Gold Cup that summer. He was called up to the USA last October, but Robinson said he pulled himself out of camp because he wasn’t 100%. Robinson has played 15 of 31 Premier League matches for Fulham this season, including the last three.

(Photo by Izzy Poles - AMA/Getty Images)

He hopes to feature in Pochettino’s lineup this week.

"I’m fully fit at the moment, fully available for all games, all training," Robinson said. "I’ve been able to get myself in pretty good shape. Back at the club, I’ve been available for everything. I haven’t missed any training sessions, and I’ve been sort of progressing how I’m feeling. [Now it’s] translating to playing games and getting back up to being sharp and being ready.

"I feel physically good, back in form and looking forward to hopefully getting a chance to do that in this camp."

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Robinson started every match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He’s been a reliable left back for club and country, was considered the top left back in the Premier League last year, and was voted U.S. Soccer’s male player of the year in 2024. When he missed the Nations League semis a year ago, teammates like Tim Ream spoke of how Robinson is "extremely difficult to replace." For a player of that stature, when healthy, it would be sensible to think of him as a shoo-in for a World Cup roster. But going through injuries created anxiety for Robinson.

"There was a lot of concern for me to be honest," Robinson said. "I mean, obviously I had surgery on my knee, the rehab didn’t go as smoothly as I hoped it would. Even when I came back and I was trying to train and play, I still wasn’t quite ready.

"And then I came out to my first camp in October and I couldn’t play. Had to kind of take myself out, go back to club and still miss some time. So yeah, I mean, realistically I’ve not played a U.S. game for over a year and a half now, I think. So there was no sort of certainty on my end that I was going to be fit and available and make it because it just seemed like there was kind of no light at the end of the tunnel."

(Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Robinson said he utilized "a lot of different methods" to get through this low point. He sought outside help for rehab and different opinions on how he could change up what he was doing to get in better physical condition. He also received a series of injections to help his injury heal. He said Fulham was "really good" at managing his load early in the season. He played nine games for his club in December and January before taking a breath in February where he sat out four games – three of which he was on the bench and available.

"And then obviously for myself, I try off the pitch to make sure I’m doing as much as I can to be in the best physical shape," Robinson said, noting that he gets in the gym early before practice to do everything he needs to do in order to train. "And in the evening when I put the kids to bed, I’m doing more stuff, training myself into good shape.

"It’s been a long road, but I’m feeling really good. I felt good in training this week, and I’m happy to be where I am now."

The USA needs Robinson healthy, given the uncertainty along the back line. Center backs Miles Robinson and Chris Richards both missed training on Friday. Robinson suffered what Pochettino called a "minor" groin injury earlier this week in training, while Richards reported to camp with a knee issue. Both are being held out of at least Saturday’s game vs. Belgium. Meanwhile, right back Sergino Dest was not called up for this window after sustaining a hamstring injury in a club match earlier this month.

"I’m really excited to be back with the boys and this is kind of my last opportunity to play games before the summer with the team and show that I can still contribute to the national team and do well," Robinson said. "So I’m hoping I get the chance and give everything and put myself in a good spot."

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