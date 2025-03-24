United States The USMNT needs more from its biggest star Christian Pulisic: 'I'm not happy with my output' Updated Mar. 24, 2025 1:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Christian Pulisic understands his role in these moments. As the face of the United States men's national team, he knows the spotlight is on him at all times. So when Pulisic fails to deliver in a game – or in this case, consecutive games — he feels the weight of expectations.

The USMNT put on two lousy performances at the Concacaf Nations League Finals. First, the squad was stunned by Panama in Thursday's semifinal when it gave up a stoppage time goal and lost 1-0. Then on Sunday, the team responded with further disappointment when Canada out-classed the Americans and pulled off a 2-1 victory. After winning the first three editions of this competition (in 2021, 2023 and 2024), the U.S. stumbled to a fourth-place finish.

"Of course we're disappointed," Pulisic told reporters following Sunday's loss. "It's not the end of the world for us. Now we have our clubs to focus on and lot of big things ahead, so I'm not overly negative about the situation. It's difficult. We're not at our best. And that's it."

The overall sentiment from a sullen USMNT on Sunday evening was that, yes, this was a setback, but there's still time to salvage things before the 2026 World Cup. The problem is, however, there really isn't much time left at all. There are 15 months before the World Cup. Between now and then, the U.S. will play in only one more knockout tournament at this summer's Gold Cup.

Nations League was supposed to show progress. Instead, the team appeared to regress. One of the glaring issues, among the many, was the team's top star, Pulisic was essentially invisible on the field. Even coach Mauricio Pochettino said ahead of the match vs. Canada that he expected more from him on this kind of stage.

"That is not the Christian that we wanted to see because I think he can do much better," Pochettino said Saturday. "Our main objective is the World Cup. [I have] no doubt Christian will be ready and be his best and one of the best [players] for sure for us."

Back in October ahead of his first games coaching the team, Pochettino spoke highly of Pulisic and called him "one of the best offensive players in the world." Pulisic has become an integral part of AC Milan and earlier this month, tied a career-high when he scored his 15th goal of the season. He also has nine assists for the Serie A club.

Pulisic mostly plays on the right wing for Milan, but Pochettino likes him in the No. 10 role on the national team. In theory, putting your most important player in the most pivotal position on the pitch sounds ideal. But Pulisic didn't impact either match against Panama or Canada. On Sunday specifically, Pulisic hardly made his presence felt in the attacking half of the field and wasn't a threat inside the 18-yard box.

"Obviously, I want to make more of a difference in the game," Pulisic said. "I'm not happy with my output. But it's partly me and partly finding different ways to get the ball in that position. It was tough for whatever reason in the last two games."

Moving forward, is it realistic for Pulisic to play this role for the USMNT? Does he even like it?

"I mean, I feel comfortable in that position, but I'd love to, I don't know, find different ways that I can get the ball and make a difference in the game," Pulisic said. "Because the games have gone by and I felt like I wasn't able to really put much of a mark on the game, which is always tough for an attacking player."

The clock is ticking, and the World Cup is getting closer. Pochettino needs to figure out how to get the best out of Pulisic and the rest of the team both on and off the field before it's too late.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

