USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie signs contract extension to stay at Juventus until 2026
Published Aug. 24, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET

United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie has a signed a contract extension to stay at Juventus until June 2026, the Italian club said Friday.

McKennie had a team-high 10 assists in all competitions for Juventus last season and has scored 13 goals for the club since joining in 2020.

He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Leeds, which was then in the Premier League.

