United States
United States
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie signs contract extension to stay at Juventus until 2026
Published Aug. 24, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET
United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie has a signed a contract extension to stay at Juventus until June 2026, the Italian club said Friday.
McKennie had a team-high 10 assists in all competitions for Juventus last season and has scored 13 goals for the club since joining in 2020.
He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Leeds, which was then in the Premier League.
ADVERTISEMENT
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
in this topic