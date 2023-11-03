United States
USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso will reportedly join Real Betis in January
United States

USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso will reportedly join Real Betis in January

Published Nov. 3, 2023 7:18 p.m. ET

United States men's national team defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso will join Spanish club Real Betis in a transfer from Brazilian club Internacional, according to multiple reports. ESPN was the first to report the tentative agreement.

Cardoso, 22, got his first call-up to the United States men's national team in 2020, following his first season with Internacional's senior squad. Since then, Cardoso has made nine appearances for the USMNT, most recently in the United States' friendly against Ghana on Oct. 18. Cardoso started in place of the injured Tyler Adams, who captained the U.S. at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and currently plays for Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Cardoso has the potential to play an important role for the U.S. going forward. Although the U.S. has a young defensive stalwart in Adams, it has struggled to find a consistent backup for his position. It's a less pressing issue when Adams is healthy, but the 24-year-old hasn't made an appearance for the United States since the 2022 World Cup due to nagging injuries.

If Cardoso can prove himself in Spain's top-flight division, where his USMNT teammate Luca de la Torre also plays, then the U.S. might have a reason to feel confident about its depth at the No. 6 position going into the 2024 Copa America. If not, the revolving door of players at that position will continue.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Johnny Cardoso
Betis
United States
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite bets for Cowboys-Eagles, Dolphins-Chiefs

'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite bets for Cowboys-Eagles, Dolphins-Chiefs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes