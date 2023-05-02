United States USMNT defender Tim Ream set for surgery on fractured arm Published May. 2, 2023 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States international Tim Ream will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture in his right arm, Fulham announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old defender slipped and landed awkwardly in the first half of Fulham's 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Ream was substituted in the 22nd minute and replaced by Issa Diop.

In another blow to Fulham, midfielder Andreas Pereira underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair an ankle fracture. Pereira was carried off on a stretcher following a coming-together with Manuel Akanji in the second half.

"They are both in hospital. They both look serious injuries," Silva said. "Tim Ream looks like a fracture in his arm. Let's wait to see if it's not serious with Andreas."

Silva added that it "looked clear Tim Ream will not play for us this season."

Fulham currently sits 10th in the Premier League table. The Cottagers' next game is on Wednesday against Liverpool.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

