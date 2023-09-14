USMNT defender Sam Vines mistakenly left off of Antwerp's Champions League roster
United States men's national team defender Sam Vines was left off of Royal Antwerp's UEFA Champions League roster on Thursday, but not for anything he did. In fact, the 24-year-old played an integral role during the qualification stage.
Vines won't be available for any of Antwerp's six group stage matches due to a clerical error. Antwerp manager Mark van Bommel said that Vines was "disappointed" by the news.
"We didn't do it right," van Bommel said via Belgian newspaper HLN. "Vines did belong on the list. We made a mistake and it cannot be corrected."
Now, Vines can only play in the Champions League this season if Antwerp makes it out of the group stage or if he's transferred to another club competing in the Champions League in the January transfer window. Antwerp, which finished third in the Belgian Pro League last season, was drawn into Group H with FC Barcelona, FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk.
Antwerp will start its Champions League campaign against Barcelona on Sept. 19 at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Meanwhile, Vines is out for an indefinite amount of time after sustaining an injury before the international break. He was not named to USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter's roster for September.
-
USMNT welcomes 'healthy competition' between Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi
USMNT shows rare display of attacking prowess in 4-0 win over Oman
The young USMNT is growing more confident with time and success
-
Matt Turner leaves USMNT for daughter's birth, Ethan Horvath to start vs. Oman
Yunus Musah is just getting started for the USMNT
USMNT's easy win over Uzbekistan doesn't hide issues that must be addressed
-
Gregg Berhalter's new mandate for USMNT: 'Change soccer in America forever'
CONCACAF Gold Cup winners: Complete list of champions
USMNT star Gio Reyna trains with Borussia Dortmund for first time since June
-
USMNT welcomes 'healthy competition' between Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi
USMNT shows rare display of attacking prowess in 4-0 win over Oman
The young USMNT is growing more confident with time and success
-
Matt Turner leaves USMNT for daughter's birth, Ethan Horvath to start vs. Oman
Yunus Musah is just getting started for the USMNT
USMNT's easy win over Uzbekistan doesn't hide issues that must be addressed
-
Gregg Berhalter's new mandate for USMNT: 'Change soccer in America forever'
CONCACAF Gold Cup winners: Complete list of champions
USMNT star Gio Reyna trains with Borussia Dortmund for first time since June