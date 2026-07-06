USMNT Alums Reflect On 2026 World Cup Run

While the USA's World Cup run ended in difficult fashion on Monday night in Seattle, former national team players noted that there are plenty of positives to take away from this tournament.

Belgium knocked the U.S. out with an impressive performance that ended with a 4-1 win. The Americans conceded in the ninth minute. Malik Tillman scored from another free kick in the 31st minute, and then, less than two minutes later, Belgium struck back. USA never came out of its stupor after that, with a down performance that coach Mauricio Pochettino believes falls on him.

The run ends on a down note, but it shouldn't be all doom and gloom for the future of U.S. soccer. The Americans won Group D and delivered a memorable performance in the round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina. That knockout-stage match clearly captivated the nation, with more than 27 million people tuning in for the victory on July 1.

"You can't get away from talk shows talking about soccer, the U.S. men's national team, talking about these individuals and how brilliant they've been," former USA goalkeeper Brad Guzan said on "World Cup NOW" from Seattle Stadium after the defeat. "On the day, it's disappointing, but overall, they should be extremely proud of what they've been able to do."

"I'm really proud of the inspiration that they gave the United States and a lot of young kids out there and a lot of fans," former U.S. midfielder Sacha Kljestan said, "that casual sports fan that locked in on this team and was so excited to watch them play. That was special."

This was the second time in U.S. soccer history that the team won a game in the knockout stage, although it has still only reached one quarterfinal since 1930.

While the crew of former players acknowledged that there will be frustration and disappointment after this defeat, this will be a positive for U.S. soccer over the long haul.

"The bigger picture still exists," Edu said. "What I would say to this group of players is hold your head up, right? Yeah, it’s difficult right now in this moment. It’s difficult, of course, because of the circumstances, but hold your head high and don’t for a second stop dreaming, stop daring yourself to be the best version of this national team that we’ve ever seen. Don’t, for a second, ever, question what your ability is and what the standard is."

United States vs Belgium Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 16

Many players who started for the U.S. compete in some of the top leagues in the world. Midfielder Weston McKennie and winger Christian Pulisic play in Italy's Serie A; midfielder Malik Tillman plays in the German Bundesliga; striker Folarin Balogun is in France's Ligue 1; defender Alex Freeman moved to La Liga in Spain back in January; and defenders Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson are both in the English Premier League.

The performances that this U.S. men's national team put together will no doubt have raised some eyebrows across the world.

Edu added: "It’s a global perspective that’s looking at this country, looking at us saying, ‘Yeah, they seem to have something. That country is producing players. They’re not scared of the moment, they’re ready for the moment, and they’re going to win a World Cup soon.’"