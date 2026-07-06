World Cup Roundup: Belgium Ends USA's Fairytale; Spain Sends Portugal Packing

The penultimate day of round of 16 play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup marked the end for two of the tournament's biggest attractions: the United States men's national team and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, for Spain and Belgium, the quarterfinals await.

Here's the best from Match Day 26 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

BEST OF THE DAY

Moment Of The Day

Ronaldo's Swan Song

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup journey is over. The 41-year-old played in his final match at the tournament after 27 matches across six different World Cups, starting in 2006. Ronaldo didn't find the back of the net in Portugal's 1-0 loss, but he received a warm reception from the fans at Dallas Stadium as though he did. A fitting sendoff for a legend the game.

Goal Of The Day

Romelu Lukaku might not be fit enough to be Belgium's starting striker anymore, but it doesn't matter. Even off of the bench, Lukaku continues to find the back of the net, bagging his 93rd career international goal for Belgium and second of the tournament.

Save Of The Day

Costa had a great tournament for Portugal, stepping up in both knockout-stage games against Croatia and Spain.

The FC Porto keeper's best moment against Spain came early on when he saved a shot from Lamine Yamal and then was called right back into action. The initial save went out to Spanish winger Alex Baena, whose effort forced Costa to stretch fully so he could get a hand on it.

Assist Of The Day

With the ball in the air, headed toward the edge of the United States' box, Belgium midfielder Nicolas Raskin had four defenders closing in on him. He beat the first two by splitting them with his first touch, and the other two watched as he whipped a grounded cross into Charles De Ketelaere to give Belgium the lead in the ninth minute.

Portugal vs. Spain

This is the first time Spain has advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals since winning the tournament in 2010.

Spain is now unbeaten in 35 straight games (26-9-0, W-D-L) since March 2024, tying the longest undefeated run in team history. Its previous 35-game streak was snapped by the U.S. in the 2009 Confederations Cup semifinals.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón extends his World Cup record to 609 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal in his World Cup career, the longest such streak ever by a keeper. The last World Cup goal he gave up came in the 51st minute vs. Japan in the 2022 group stage.

Merino's goal was also Spain's latest goal at this World Cup (91st minute). It was also Spain's latest winning goal in a World Cup since the 2010 World Cup final (1-0, Andrés Iniesta vs Netherlands after 116 minutes).

Portugal has now exited in the round of 16 in three of the past five World Cups (2010, 2018 and 2026).

Cristiano Ronaldo played in his 27th World Cup match, the second-most of any man in World Cup history (Lionel Messi has the most with 30).

Portugal vs Spain Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 16

USA vs. Belgium

Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2018 with a 4-1 win over the United States at Seattle Stadium. This is the fourth time Belgium has reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup, and the third time in the last four editions of the tournament. Belgium will play Spain in the quarterfinal on July 10 in Los Angeles.

Belgium is 7W-0D-1L in all competitions vs. the United States, outscoring it 19 to nine in those matches. USA's only win vs. Belgium was in their first meeting, a 3-0 contest in the 1930 World Cup group stage in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth career World Cup goal, extending his record for the most by a Belgian player ever. He also became the first player to score as a substitute in four different World Cup matches. Belgium has scored five goals from substitutes in the 2026 World Cup, more than any other team.

The U.S. has been eliminated in the Round of 16 in six of its seven appearances in that stage at the World Cup, including each of its last four appearances in the competition. USA's only quarterfinal appearance at the World Cup came in 2002

All three host countries are now out of the World Cup.