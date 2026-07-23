FIFA Men's World Cup
USA's Sebastian Berhalter To Join Middlesbrough In $2 Million Transfer
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA's Sebastian Berhalter To Join Middlesbrough In $2 Million Transfer

Published Jul. 23, 2026 1:16 p.m. ET

The Vancouver Whitecaps have agreed to transfer United States men's national team midfielder Sebastian Berhalter to English club Middlesbrough F.C. for a $2 million fee, according to a report from The Athletic on Thursday.

Berhalter, 25, was in the midst of a career season in Major League Soccer with the Whitecaps before he was called up by United States men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In 18 appearances across all competitions, he had seven goals and four assists.

At the World Cup, Berhalter played in every match, most notably recording a goal and assist in the United States' group-stage finale against Türkiye at Los Angeles Stadium. He was one of eight MLS players that were called up for the World Cup.

Sebastian Berhalter capitalizes on rebound to pull United States level against Türkiye | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Sebastian Berhalter capitalizes on rebound to pull United States level against Türkiye | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Berhalter now joins Middlesbrough F.C. in the EFL Championship, the second-division of English soccer. Middlesbrough finished fifth in the standings last season with fellow American Aidan Morris starring for the club.

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