Belgium Coach Rudi García Praised Folarin Balogun's Classy Post-Match Moment
When FIFA rescinded USA forward Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension — he received a controversial red card in the World Cup round of 32 win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — a secondary storyline took center stage over the round of 16 knockout stage match between the U.S. and Belgium. Instead of missing the next match, Balogun was cleared to play, Belgium was livid and appealed, and the timing of the reversal was heavily criticized.
Belgium coach Rudi García, though, let Balogun know that he doesn't blame him for the significant controversy surrounding the lifting of the suspension, before and during the match between the two in the round of 16 on Monday. Ultimately, Belgium comfortably beat the U.S., 4-1, to advance to the quarterfinals.
After the match, García said Balogun approached him, and they spoke briefly. García praised Balogun for the classy way he handled the situation.
Through a translator in his post-match press conference, García said: "[Balogun] came to talk to me. I really liked that. It is not his fault. He is not the one to blame. That's what I told him. I really appreciate the intention that he came to see me. I appreciate this player."
The pair were seen speaking after the match, with García even putting his hands around Balogun's face and speaking closely, as he let him know that the forward was blameless in this.
Balogun started for the U.S. in what ended up being an ugly defeat against Belgium, in a game where Belgium's players felt it was their responsibility to mete out justice for the red-card suspension being lifted by FIFA.
As our Doug McIntyre and Melissa Ortiz explained, when the suspension was first lifted, the USA could not appeal Balogun's red card. But in reversing course, FIFA cited Article 27 of its disciplinary code to allow for the suspension to be overturned and for Balogun to be put on red-card probation, instead. As the code details:
"If the person benefiting from a suspended sanction commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked by the judicial body and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."
Balogun led the United States in goals with three during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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