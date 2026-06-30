USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

USA will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on FOX.

The United States is in the World Cup knockout stage for a fourth straight time, but the U.S. is looking to avoid a fourth straight exit in its first knockout match.

USA got off to a dream start to this tournament. The Stars and Stripes won its opener 4-1 against a Paraguay team that has now advanced to the Round of 16. The U.S. followed that up with a controlling 2-0 win over Australia before falling to Türkiye on a last-minute goal in a game that was meaningless from a group perspective.

In the group finale loss, the U.S. rested many starters for the majority of the game. But the Americans are expected to have their full starting lineup back and ready to go in the round of 32, including Christian Pulisic, who missed the Australia match with a left calf injury.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina is in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in its nation's history.

Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced from Group B with four points as one of the best third-place teams, beating Qatar 3-1 in the finale for its second-ever World Cup win. It impressively drew Canada 1-1 in the opener before falling 4-1 to Switzerland in a game where three of Switzerland's goals came after a Bosnia red card.

Let’s check out the odds for the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 30.

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Christian Pulisic is +110 to score against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images).

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

Moneyline

USA : -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Draw: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Spread

USA -1.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina +1.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5

Over : -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

Under: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be no cakewalk for the U.S. in this match. Bosnia is a very physical and defensively oriented team that will try and wear you down. While the U.S. should ultimately advance, there is no value on its moneyline odds. Instead, take Folarin Balogun to score. Balogun scored twice in USA's opening match but hasn't scored since. Expect USA's star striker to put one into the back of the net.

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One , FOX Sports , FOX Sports App

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

USA : -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Both Teams to Score