FIFA Men's World Cup
USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Updated Jul. 1, 2026 11:34 a.m. ET

USA will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on FOX. 

The United States is in the World Cup knockout stage for a fourth straight time, but the U.S. is looking to avoid a fourth straight exit in its first knockout match. 

USA got off to a dream start to this tournament. The Stars and Stripes won its opener 4-1 against a Paraguay team that has now advanced to the Round of 16. The U.S. followed that up with a controlling 2-0 win over Australia before falling to Türkiye on a last-minute goal in a game that was meaningless from a group perspective. 

In the group finale loss, the U.S. rested many starters for the majority of the game. But the Americans are expected to have their full starting lineup back and ready to go in the round of 32, including Christian Pulisic, who missed the Australia match with a left calf injury.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina is in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in its nation's history. 

Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced from Group B with four points as one of the best third-place teams, beating Qatar 3-1 in the finale for its second-ever World Cup win. It impressively drew Canada 1-1 in the opener before falling 4-1 to Switzerland in a game where three of Switzerland's goals came after a Bosnia red card. 

Let’s check out the odds for the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 30. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Christian Pulisic is +110 to score against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images).

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds

Moneyline

  • USA: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
  • Draw: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Spread 

  • USA -1.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina +1.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5

  • Over: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)
  • Under: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina will be no cakewalk for the U.S. in this match. Bosnia is a very physical and defensively oriented team that will try and wear you down. While the U.S. should ultimately advance, there is no value on its moneyline odds. Instead, take Folarin Balogun to score. Balogun scored twice in USA's opening match but hasn't scored since. Expect USA's star striker to put one into the back of the net.
 

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • USA: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +102 (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
  • No: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch England vs. DR Congo Watch England vs. DR CongoWatch Belgium vs. Senegal Watch Belgium vs. SenegalWatch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes