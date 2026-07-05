USA vs. Belgium Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

The United States will face Belgium in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 showdown on Monday, July 6, 2026, at Seattle Stadium on FOX.

The U.S. is looking for revenge after its heartbreaking 2-1 round of 16 loss to the Red Devils in the 2014 World Cup. No current U.S. player was on the 2014 roster, while Belgium returns four players from that team (Courtois, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Witsel). Kevin De Bruyne (93’) and Romelu Lukaku (105’) were the two players who scored the Belgium goals in that match.

USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to win a World Cup knockout-stage game for the second time in its nation's history and the first since a 2-0 win over Mexico in the 2002 round of 16.

In the win, USA's star striker Folarin Balogun was given a red card in the 64th minute, meaning he would be disqualified for the Round of 16.

However, on Sunday morning, FIFA gave the U.S. the best possible news it could have received, clearing Balogun to play in this match.

Meanwhile, Belgium is in the round of 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups.

The Red Devils survived a massive scare in the round of 32, trailing Senegal 2-0 in the 85th minute before scoring two goals in a three-minute span. Then, Youri Tielemans extra-time penalty (120’+5) sent the Red Devils through as it completed one of the biggest comebacks in World Cup history.

Can the U.S. keep its dream World Cup run going? Or will Belgium play spoiler once again? Let’s check out the odds for the massive USA vs. Belgium matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 6.

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Folarin Balogun is +150 to score against Belgium (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

USA vs. Belgium Odds

Moneyline

USA : +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Belgium : +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Draw: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Spread

USA +0.5: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

Belgium -0.5: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)

Under: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

USA vs. Belgium Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

In a dramatic turn of events, Balogun will now play in this match, which changes everything for the U.S. In the three games Balogun has played this summer, he has scored three goals and has been a focal point of USA's attack. And with that, the Stars and Stripes have had the perfect World Cup thus far, winning a knockout stage game for the first time in 24 years. Meanwhile, Belgium was able to escape the round of 32 with a comeback win, but the Red Devils have struggled for the majority of the tournament, drawing against both Egypt and Iran and struggling in the first 85 minutes against Senegal (only 13 shots, 0.5 expected goals). Visually, this is not the same Belgium team from 12 years ago. Take the U.S. to advance.

How to Watch USA vs. Belgium

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

USA : -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Belgium: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Both Teams to Score