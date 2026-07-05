Sports World Reacts To USA Striker Folarin Balogun Being Cleared To Play vs. Belgium
Surprise!
FOX Sports' Doug McIntyre and Melissa Ortiz reported on Sunday afternoon that United States forward Folarin Balogun has been cleared to play in the country's Monday night round of 16 matchup against Belgium.
As for the backstory, Balogun was given a red card in the 64th minute of play of Team USA's round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, leading to the United States being down a player the rest of the match. Granted, they were still victorious, winning 2-0. Moreover, Balogun, who scored in the 45th minute, was originally set to be suspended for the round of 16 match before Sunday's ruling, which determined that he should've never been assessed the red card.
In the wake of the news about Balogun, Team USA alumni and the sports world at large took to X to express their excitement:
Check back for updates!
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