FIFA Men's World Cup
Sports World Reacts To USA Striker Folarin Balogun Being Cleared To Play vs. Belgium
FIFA Men's World Cup

Sports World Reacts To USA Striker Folarin Balogun Being Cleared To Play vs. Belgium

Updated Jul. 5, 2026 2:22 p.m. ET

Surprise!

FOX Sports' Doug McIntyre and Melissa Ortiz reported on Sunday afternoon that United States forward Folarin Balogun has been cleared to play in the country's Monday night round of 16 matchup against Belgium.

As for the backstory, Balogun was given a red card in the 64th minute of play of Team USA's round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, leading to the United States being down a player the rest of the match. Granted, they were still victorious, winning 2-0. Moreover, Balogun, who scored in the 45th minute, was originally set to be suspended for the round of 16 match before Sunday's ruling, which determined that he should've never been assessed the red card.

In the wake of the news about Balogun, Team USA alumni and the sports world at large took to X to express their excitement:

Check back for updates!

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Brazil vs. Norway Watch Brazil vs. NorwayWatch Mexico vs. England Watch Mexico vs. England
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes