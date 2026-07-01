FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Is USA's Next World Cup Opponent?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Is USA's Next World Cup Opponent?

Updated Jul. 1, 2026 10:16 p.m. ET

The USA's dreams remain alive! 

In a roller-coaster round of 32 match in the 2026 World Cup, the U.S. men's national team beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2-0, to advance to the round of 16. And this game had a little of everything: A Folarin Balogun goal, a Folarin Balogun red card, a called-back Christian Pulisic goal, followed by a Malik Tillman goal and some breathing room. 

It was the USMNT's first World Cup knockout victory since 2002.

Now, what's next for the Americans at the World Cup? Here is who the USA will play in the round of 16 and its potential path to making the World Cup final. 

(Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

Who Will USA Play In The Round Of 16?

Following USA's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 on Wednesday, it will now play Belgium, which beat Senegal on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16.

In the latest FIFA rankings, Belgium is at No. 9, while the USA is ranked No. 17.

After advancing to the World Cup round of 16, USA will play Belgium at Seattle Stadium on Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could USA Play In The Quarterfinals?

If the USA advances past the round of 16, it has four potential opponents it could face in the quarterfinals: Portugal, Croatia, Spain or Austria. In the round of 32, Portugal will play Croatia in Toronto and Spain will play Austria in Los Angeles on Thursday.

In FIFA's latest rankings, Spain is No. 2, Portugal is No. 5, Croatia is No. 11 and Austria is No. 24. 

Who Could USA Play In The Semifinals?

If it makes it that far, there are four possible opponents for the USA in the semifinals: France, Paraguay, Morocco and tournament co-host Canada. In the round of 16 on Saturday, Morocco and Canada face off at 1 p.m. ET at Houston Stadium, and France and Paraguay play at 5 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Stadium.

If the Americans reach the semifinals, their match will be at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32
Check out the full game highlights between United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by John Strong and Stu Holden.
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