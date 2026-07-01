FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The United States will be looking for its first knockout stage win at a men's FIFA World Cup since 2002 and second one ever when it takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium tonight.

After easily winning their first two games, the Stars and Stripes took their first loss against Türkiye, 3-2. Meanwahile, Bosnia and Herzegovina is coming off their first win, its Qatar 3-1 in their final group stage game.

Here are the top plays from United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina:

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Sort By Oldest 6:55p ET USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Score 7:13p ET Bosnia Lineup: Džeko Leads The Line 7:13p ET USA Lineup: Pulisic Returns To Starting XI 6:56p ET How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

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