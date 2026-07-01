6:55p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
Updated: Jul 01, 2026 - 7:35 PM ET
The United States will be looking for its first knockout stage win at a men's FIFA World Cup since 2002 and second one ever when it takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium tonight.
After easily winning their first two games, the Stars and Stripes took their first loss against Türkiye, 3-2. Meanwahile, Bosnia and Herzegovina is coming off their first win, its Qatar 3-1 in their final group stage game.
Here are the top plays from United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina:
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Bosnia Lineup: Džeko Leads The Line
7:13p ET
USA Lineup: Pulisic Returns To Starting XI
6:56p ET
How to Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Live Coverage for this began on 7:35p ET
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