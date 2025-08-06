United States
USA's Tim Weah Joins Marseille After Two-Year Stint at Juventus
United States

USA's Tim Weah Joins Marseille After Two-Year Stint at Juventus

Published Aug. 6, 2025 4:26 p.m. ET

United States winger Tim Weah completed his move to Marseille on Wednesday after an inconsistent two-year stint at Juventus.

The 25-year-old Weah's return to Ligue 1 will initially be on loan with an obligation to buy for a fee that could rise to 18 million euros ($21 million), according to French media reports.

Weah's father, former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, played one season at Marseille — 25 years ago near the end of his playing career.

Marseille qualified for the Champions League by finishing as runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Neither Marseille nor Juventus disclosed financial details of Weah's move.

In 78 total appearances for the Bianconeri, Weah scored seven goals, six of which came last season.

He spent four seasons at Lille, which won the Ligue 1 title in 2021, before switching to Juventus in 2023.

The New York-born Weah has scored seven goals in 44 appearances for the United States, including a goal at the 2022 World Cup in a 1-1 draw with Wales.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

in this topic
