USMNT striker Folarin Balogun sidelined two months with shoulder injury

United States men's national team striker Folarin Balogun will be sidelined for about two months with a shoulder injury, a person close to the player told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Balogun suffered a dislocated shoulder, the person said. They were not authorized to speak publicly of the matter as the club did not make an official statement.

In his second season at league leader Monaco, Balogun netted the winner in the 22nd minute against Rennes on Oct. 5 — his third straight match with a goal — but was forced off injured after the hour mark. The injury led him to withdraw from the U.S. squad for matches against Panama and Mexico, their first under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

