How to Watch Uruguay vs. Spain: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Uruguay and Spain meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Guadalajara Stadium.
Uruguay drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia in their opener and drew 2-2 with Cape Verde in their second match, with Maxi Araujo scoring twice across the two matches. In a stunner, Spain drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opener and bounced back against Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their second match, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice and Lamine Yamal scoring once in the tournament so far.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Uruguay vs. Spain
- When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
‘He Brings Something Nobody Else Has’ 🇪🇸 Zlatan on Lamine Yamal's Performance in Spain’s Win
Uruguay vs. Spain Odds
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