FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Uruguay vs. Spain
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Spain: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 26, 2026 8:07 a.m. ET

Uruguay and Spain meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Guadalajara Stadium.

Uruguay drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia in their opener and drew 2-2 with Cape Verde in their second match, with Maxi Araujo scoring twice across the two matches. In a stunner, Spain drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opener and bounced back against Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their second match, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice and Lamine Yamal scoring once in the tournament so far.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Spain

Group Standings

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Check out Zlatan Ibrahimović, Alexi Lalas & Thierry Henry's recap of Spain vs Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay vs. Spain Odds

Learn more about Uruguay vs. Spain and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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