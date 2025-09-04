FIFA Men's World Cup Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay qualify for the 2026 World Cup Published Sep. 4, 2025 10:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay secured their spots in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the next-to-last round of South American qualifiers.

The Uruguayans and Colombians had 3-0 wins Thursday, and the Paraguayans had a scoreless draw to advance to the global tournament along with already qualified Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador.

2026 FIFA WORLD CUP: WHO HAS QUALIFIED?

Peru, which needed wins in the last two rounds to advance, is now out of contention following the loss to Uruguay.

James Rodriguez opened the scoring for Colombia in the 31st minute while John Cordoba and Juan Fernando Quintero added second-half goals to secure the win over Bolovia.

World Cup champion Argentina defeated Venezuela 3-0 with two goals by Lionel Messi and remained well clear at the top of the South American standings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share