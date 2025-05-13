United States U.S. Soccer unveils two new jerseys for 2025 campaign Published May. 13, 2025 2:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

U.S. Soccer on Tuesday released its kit collection for the 2025 campaign, which is headlined by a new home kit for the women's team and an away kit that will be worn by the men's and women's teams.

The "Brilliant Kit" will be the home kit of the women's national team in 2025. It celebrates 40 years of the U.S. women's national team, with design elements inspired by past USWNT kits, including the stars that are lightly printed on the jersey.

Photo via Nike

The "Heartbeat Kit" will be the away kit of the men's and women's national teams in 2025. It was designed as a tribute to the fans, which is the "hearbeat" of U.S. Soccer.

"Their energy is a rhythmic force that brings people together and pushes the game forward," U.S. Soccer said in a press release on Tuesday. "Designed with a heritage-meets-streetstyle aesthetic, the Heartbeat Kit channels the pulse of the soccer nation."

Product Superiority (Photo via Nike)

The kits were developed in collaboration with Nike and senior national team players Lynn Biyendolo, Naomi Girma, Sophia Wilson, Kellyn Acosta, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman, according to the release.

The USMNT will wear their new kits at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. The USWNT will wear theirs during the upcoming international window, in which they will play friendlies against China and Jamaica.

