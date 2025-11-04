U.S. Men's Team Duo Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun Score in Champions League

It was a big day for U.S. men's national team strikers Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun as they each scored in their respective Champions League matches on Tuesday.

Pepi came on as a substitute for PSV Eindhoven to score in stoppage time and earn a 1-1 draw with Olympiakos. With the game deep into stoppage time against the Greek side, Pepi nailed a free kick to help his Dutch club snatch a point.

Pepi remains in top form in the Dutch Eredivisie with three league goals in his past four appearances, and five goals in 11 games overall.

Balogun got the only goal of Monaco's win over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in their Champions League clash. In the 43rd minute, Balogun sneaked past the opponents' defense and slammed a shot into the top corner of the goal. Balogun has now scored three times in nine total matches for the Ligue 1 side, with four total in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Both Pepi and Balogun are in the mix for roster spots for USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Pepi hasn’t played for the U.S. in almost a year following knee surgery and still remains limited in his minutes with PSV. Still, he also found the net in each of his USMNT three appearances under Pochettino in 2024, which bodes well if he does return.

Nonetheless, Balogun still returns as the incumbent frontrunner for USMNT striker spot after his standout performances in September and October. He should be expected to be called up by Pochettino later this week for the U.S. roster in November.

The USMNT are back in action later this month with two friendlies: vs. Paraguay on Nov. 15 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and another on Nov. 18 against Uruguay in Tampa.