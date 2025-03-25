United States Trinity Rodman returns for USWNT friendlies vs. Brazil in April Updated Mar. 25, 2025 1:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Emma Hayes has called in 24 players to participate in the United States women's national team's next training camp and the biggest name on this roster is a welcome one. Trinity Rodman returns to the squad for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics after recovering from a back injury. Rodman scored three goals and had an assist for the USWNT on its way to winning its first gold medal since the 2012 Games.

The group is still missing some big stars like Naomi Girma, Rose Lavelle and Mallory Swanson. Sophia Wilson, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child, will, of course, not be on a USWNT roster for a while. Jenna Nighswonger and Lynn Biyendolo are also out for this camp.

"We're delighted she's back with us," Hayes said of Rodman. "You know, I was saying to someone the other day I have not had the chance tow work with the Triple Espresso, Rose [Lavelle], Naomi [Girma] together since the Olympics, so it's a long time, But to get one of them back is really exciting."

Hayes added that they will need to be cautious with Rodman given her road to injury recovery as they don't want to aggravate any back pain.

"It can be quite easy to trigger it," Hayes said. "You can go from a position of managed return to play to too much, so I have to find the sweet spot in camp to reintegrate back in the team but also manage her because she has a long [NWSL] season ahead."

The U.S. will play a doubleheader vs. Brazil in an Olympic gold medal rematch during this window. The first game takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 5, while the second is at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. on Tuesday, April 8. While Hayes named 24 players on the roster, only 23 will suit up for each match.

Hayes brought back 19 of the 23 players from the SheBelieves Cup roster, and added a familiar face in Kansas City Current defender Alana Cook (who hasn't played for the USWNT since October 2023) as well as Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson (who earned her first-ever senior national team call-up).

"This roster has Olympians returning, less experienced players continuing to try to prove themselves, a few uncapped players and some players who have seen and done it all," Hayes said. "The mix of players along with two games against a dynamic Brazil team who we last saw in the gold medal game means this event will be a lot of fun.

"All of the players know they have to earn every roster spot, every starting spot and every minute they get as a finisher off the bench. Working with players who are striving for consistency in elite performance, so they can keep getting call-ups and keep excelling at this level, is an exciting process and one that continues with these two games."

One of the more interesting parts of this group is the fact that Hayes called up the same three goalkeepers as she did last camp. Jane Campbell, Mandy McGlynn and Phallon Tullis-Joyce (who served as a training player during the SheBelieves Cup) are in the running to succeed Alyssa Naeher, who retired at the end of 2024.

This doesn't necessarily mean this trio are the favorites, however. More than anything, Hayes wants to get another look at them and give each more experience as they don't have many caps for the national team – Campbell has the most in the group with 10.

Hayes also invited Angel City FC goalkeeper Angelina Anderson to be a training player. She earned her first call-up in January.

Hayes was asked about Tullis-Joyce specifically on Tuesday and if there's a possibility she will make her USWNT debut in one of these games.

"I spoke with her about this at last camp - she's very introverted, very quiet, and she's got to build relationships with the players in and around her because you have to build trust and build connections," Hayes said, noting that can be a difficult thing when you're a new player like Tullis-Joyce who will only be participating in her third camp.

Hayes said she is in contention to play in one of the games, but that it takes time for goalkeepers to make the No. 1 spot their own.

"I think it's fair to say we've got a lot of really good, quality goalkeepers. Who will emerge as the No. 1? Don't know. But they have to take their chances when they get them. This is a performance-related business and each and every opportunity they get, they have to make the most of it because that will impact my decision making as we progress. And in this camp, there will be changes in goal again."

Another wrinkle is that Chelsea forward Mia Fishel is back in the USWNT environment as a training player. This is Fishel's first time with the squad since tearing her ACL ahead of last February's Concacaf W Gold Cup. Fishel recently returned to Chelsea's active roster and played a few minutes in the Blues' March 23 win over Manchester City.

As Hayes mentioned earlier this year, there will also be a U-23 camp running concurrently to the senior camp, which will give the USWNT staff an opportunity to keep an eye on a larger pool of players.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 10), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 2), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 0)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Kansas City Current; 29/1), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 67/3), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 157/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 65/1), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 0/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 3/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 105/2),

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 25/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 31/1), Lindsey Heaps (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 163/36), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 1/0), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage; 24/8), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 4/1)

FORWARDS (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 2/1), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 22/5), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 21/9), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 46/10), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 7/0), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 5/2), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 15/1)

