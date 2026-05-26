USA's World Cup Goalkeeper Battle: Should It Be Freese or Turner?

Many starting XI position battles for the United States are still up for grabs for the 2026 World Cup, but none might be as hotly contested as the battle for starting goalkeeper.

Former U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Tony Meola appeared on FS1’s "First Things First" to break down who his projected starter is ahead of their opening game against Paraguay on June 12.

"Matt Freese, I think, is the number one guy right now. He’s played well with his club, earned his position as the first goalkeeper for the national team… Matt Turner is finally playing his best soccer right now for the New England Revolution."

Meola was part of the 1990, 1994 – the last time the United States hosted – and 2002 World Cup rosters for the USA.

In recent years, the United States has lacked a long-term elite option in goal. Turner returns to the team after starting for the United States in their 2022 World Cup run, where they fell in the round of 16 to the Netherlands. However, in the United States' friendly against Belgium, Turner's five goals allowed in their 5-2 loss raised questions about the future of the goalkeeper position.

Matt Freese has the inside track to start in goal for the USA. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/USSF/Getty Images)

For Freese, his recent performances with New York City FC and his starting role on the national team have tabbed him as a prime candidate to start in the World Cup, despite it being his first-ever appearance in the tournament.

"If we have to go to a second guy, you’re going to a guy that, one, is confident at the moment, and two, has World Cup experience… If you have to put Matt Turner in goal, it’s not going to be a guy that’s going to be in awe of the moment, because he’s been there already… I like what Matt Freese done. I like how he’s grown. It’s his first World Cup, that’s always a little bit scary and doing it at home is even more scary."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).