Time Weah scores for Juventus in Turin derby win with father, George Weah, in attendance

Tim Weah's first-half goal for Juventus in a 2-0 derby win over Torino on Saturday marked the United States international's third goal in four Serie A matches.

Weah, who also scored recently against Inter Milan and Parma, was in the right spot to redirect in a rebound of a shot from Andrea Cambiaso.

Weah's father, former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, was watching from the stands. Timothy Weah had another potential goal waved off for a handball.

Kenan Yildiz sealed it for Juventus with a crouching header late in the second half.

Juventus moved up to third, level on points with second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts league leader Napoli on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

