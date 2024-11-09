United States
Time Weah scores for Juventus in Turin derby win with father, George Weah, in attendance
Time Weah scores for Juventus in Turin derby win with father, George Weah, in attendance

Published Nov. 9, 2024 7:46 p.m. ET

Tim Weah's first-half goal for Juventus in a 2-0 derby win over Torino on Saturday marked the United States international's third goal in four Serie A matches.

Weah, who also scored recently against Inter Milan and Parma, was in the right spot to redirect in a rebound of a shot from Andrea Cambiaso.

Weah's father, former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, was watching from the stands. Timothy Weah had another potential goal waved off for a handball.

Kenan Yildiz sealed it for Juventus with a crouching header late in the second half.

Juventus moved up to third, level on points with second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts league leader Napoli on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

