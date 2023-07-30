FIFA Women's World Cup This Women's World Cup is being defined by late-game drama Published Jul. 30, 2023 10:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Linda Caicedo has been one of the show-stealers of the Women's World Cup, but on Sunday it was an unheralded member of the Colombian team who propelled it to a spectacular late victory.

Manuela Vanegas, reliable left-back for the South American side, produced the header that stunned two-time world champion Germany in the most painful way possible, the decisive effort coming in the seventh minute of injury time.

Linda Caicedo and Manuela Vanegas' goals lead Colombia to an EPIC upset vs. Germany | Every Angle

But while the soccer world has been pleasantly surprised by the skillful, speedy and fearless Colombian team, those who have been watching the World Cup closely should not have been shocked by how late the crucial move arrived.

Late – actually reaaaallly late goals – have become in some ways the hallmark of this year's competition. If you're conditioned to think that when it comes to soccer things are over when the clock hits 90, it's probably best to get out of that mentality ASAP.

Through two rounds of group games there have been eight goals scored in the 90th minute or later, plus one in the 89th and another in the 87th. With the third and final round of group games still remaining that was already more 90th-or-later strikes than in 2019 (seven), 2015 (seven) or 2011 (three).

Three of them have been pure game-winners, including the one by Vanegas. Long may it continue.

Melissa Ortiz celebrates as Manuela Vanegas' goal gives Colombia win over Germany | World Cup NOW

But let's be honest, we love an upset, and late goals tug at the heart strings in different ways depending on who is scoring and who is suffering.

When Sweden grabbed one near the end to break the hearts of brave underdog South Africa in Group G, courtesy of a stoppage time header from Amanda Ilestedt, the groans of disappointment could be heard far beyond Cape Town and Johannesburg.

On the flip side, there won't be too many tears shed for the Germans. The historic strength of that program, just like with the United States, means that there is some level of international glee whenever the team falters, and that's just the nature of success in sports.

Falter the Germans did, with Real Madrid-bound Caicedo putting Colombia ahead with a brilliant shot on 52 minutes, before Alexandra Popp's penalty seemed to have saved the game, only for it merely to set the stage for Vanegas.

On the upset front, the 2023 event has also been well-served. Four of the 10 biggest shocks in Women's World Cup history arrived this year, with the biggest of them all being Morocco's historic triumph over South Korea on Sunday.

Late drama is part of what makes international soccer special. While organized and disciplined play is the only sustainable way of formulating a game plan, all that goes out the window when your team needs a goal and the timer is running out.

New Zealand repeatedly threw goalkeeper Victoria Esson into the attack for corners and free-kicks toward the end of its ultimately fruitless attempt to advance from Group A against Switzerland on Sunday.

The men's World Cup last winter, especially the incredible final between Argentina and France, should have warned soccer fans that when it comes to the closing stages, we are very much in a blink-or-you'll-miss-it era.

Remember that final? Could you ever forget it?

So, be ready for action, all the way to the final whistle. World Cup trends ebb and flow, but if this one continues there won't be many complaints … unless your team is the one being scored against.

'This is what the World Cup is about!' - Alexi Lalas, Ari Hingst react to Colombia's upset win over Germany

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

