FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Morocco makes history in its second World Cup match Updated Jul. 30, 2023 4:16 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Morocco made a statement early Sunday at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. After losing 6-0 to Germany, the team showed resilience and won its first World Cup match over South Korea in a 1-0 nail-biter.

After Ibtissam Jraïdi connected for the opening goal, Morocco was able to play from ahead for the rest of the match. However, it was a back-and-forth affair with both squads having opportunities to swing the complexion of the game.

In the end however, the Moroccans walk away with their first goal and first points in their brief World Cup history.

The World Cup NOW crew — Jimmy Conrad, Heather O'Reilly, Melissa Ortiz, Kate Gill and Ari Hingst — discussed what this victory means for Morocco as a program.

ADVERTISEMENT

"World Cup NOW" crew recaps South Korea vs. Morocco

Conrad: "Morocco is not only the first Arab nation to qualify for the Women's World Cup, but the first Arab nation to win a Women's World Cup game. This is huge on a lot of different levels. We are seeing it and the history made here. You can see how much it means to them. Their men's team had an incredible run in Qatar and got to the semifinals. I think the Atlas Lionesses are trying to replicate some of that magic."

O'Reilly: "Unbelievable! I am so excited for them. I am so happy for them. I am so happy for that area of the world. Women's football has officially arrived in that area of the world and will be talked about for years to come. … They didn't just make up a number. They got a result at the World Cup and now have a chance of getting through."

Ortiz: "When you mention culture you just have to applaud Nouhaila Benzina of Morocco. She is the first woman to wear a hijab at the Women's World Cup, and that is something just so remarkable and ground-breaking. You know how many girls and women she is inspiring. I mean to change that narrative, and it is in respect to the culture and the religions, it is just incredible. When we talk about culture and moving forward how much that is going to open lanes for women all over the world and, of course, in Morocco on the culture side."

Hingst: "There are a lot of "could's" and "ifs" in there [for Morocco potentially advancing] but nothing beats the feeling of being an underdog and winning. It is not bad being the favorite and winning either! If Germany wins tonight, this Moroccan team is going to have even more spirit because they are going to get a chance to advance. And coming back from a 6-0 loss in the opening match, and they had their hopes where they thought they could get something out of it. This tournament so far has played out where it has been so hard for the favorites to win, so to come back from a 6-0 loss and play like Morocco did today is just awesome. Anything is possible now!"

Check out the full schedule for the Women's World Cup and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Morocco South Korea

share