FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Rising star Linda Caicedo shines brightly for Colombia Published Jul. 30, 2023 8:23 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In one of the most thrilling matches of the entire 2023 Women's World Cup so far, Colombia battled Germany and earned a magnificent 2-1 victory thanks to the golden touches of Linda Caicedo and the late-game heroics of Manuela Vanegas. Germany was kept out rhythm all throughout the match, though they nabbed an equalizer in the 89th minute off a penalty kick.

The "World Cup NOW" crew — Jimmy Conrad, Stu Holden and Melissa Ortiz — discusses the amazing feat that Colombia accomplished and gives credit to rising star Linda Caicedo for her role in this stunner of a match.

'World Cup NOW' crew recaps Germany vs. Colombia | World Cup NOW

Holden: "Colombia turned up. They physically got up in Germany's face and played a great game. … This Colombian team, to score the goal, then to concede an 89th minute penalty, after that performance, you would've been walking away feeling like you'd dropped two points. But to then go and still find a winner — that's next level."

Conrad: "What an incredible performance. They played on the front foot the whole time, really impressed with their approach. I thought it was a bit of a risk, not having Lacy Santos out there to start, but clearly it was the decision that made the most sense, and they got the result.… This was the Germans' first loss in the group stage in 21 games."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ortiz: "Linda Caicedo, what a player…. I'm honestly without words … With that incredible rip, I'm gonna dream of this goal all night."

Melissa Ortiz celebrates as Manuela Vanegas' goal gives Colombia win over Germany | World Cup NOW

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Colombia Germany

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share