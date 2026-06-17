'Leo is Just Different': Thierry Henry Praises Messi's Hat Trick Heroics vs. Algeria

Lionel Messi reminded the soccer world once again why he stands alone among the sport’s all-time greats, delivering a hat trick against Algeria on Tuesday night. With all three goals in a 3-0 win, he didn’t just decide the match, but he owned the entire storyline from start to finish.

FOX Sports analyst Thierry Henry couldn't hold back his praise during the postgame broadcast as Messi once again reminded the world of his greatness. Despite fielding the oldest team in the World Cup, Argentina may still have the tournament's best player leading the way.

"He reminded us why he is who he is and Argentina reminded us that they are the oldest," Henry said. "Let’s not forget about them, but Leo [Messi] is just different."

Messi’s performance against Algeria was one for the history books. His hat trick came exactly 20 years after he scored in his World Cup debut against Serbia and Montenegro, adding another milestone to his legendary career.

"I said ‘watch and enjoy,’ and that's what we did," Zlatan Ibrahimović said of his pre-match comments.

Not only did he complete a hat trick, but he also tied Miroslav Klose's all-time record for the most goals in men’s FIFA World Cup history. The performance was another reminder of Messi’s enduring greatness on the world stage.

The moment was so impactful that even FOX Sports analyst Stu Holden admitted he had a "pinch me" moment. More than the performance, it was a reminder of how fortunate fans are to witness Messi's greatness while he’s still playing.

"Tonight was just another one of those 'pinch me' moments, where I just feel so fortunate to be in the position that we are in to witness greatness," Holden said. "It’s the fact that he delivers greatness time after time."