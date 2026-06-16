'Enjoy Him': Zlatan And Thierry Henry Won't Engage In The Lionel Messi GOAT Debate

Greatest ever or second-best behind Cristiano Ronaldo? It doesn't matter. Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry are tired of discussing where Lionel Messi, their former FC Barcelona teammate, ranks among the top footballers of all time.

"For me, that has to stop," Henry said during FOX's pregame show prior to Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Algeria on Tuesday. "We’re going to see Cristiano tomorrow. I think we should not separate greats. We should celebrate them."

Zlatan & Thierry Henry reflects on being teammates with Lionel Messi before Argentina takes pitch in 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Ibrahimović and Henry wouldn't declare Messi the GOAT, but they haven't seen, or played with, anyone like him.

"I don’t believe we will get another Messi, because he’s special," Ibrahimović said. "He’s natural. It’s like the game was built for him. Everything he touches becomes gold. And he has a team that is ready to die for him. Him winning another World Cup will not change his status as the greatest. It’s just another trophy in the trophy room."

Lionel Messi has been a World Cup fixture for 20 years (Getty).

Messi and Argentina enter the 2026 World Cup trying to defend their crown. In the 2022 World Cup, Messi had seven goals and three assists, while earning the Golden Boot. He scored twice in the final to lift Argentina over France. He ranks first in goals and assists for Argentina's National Team. There's not much more he can do to cement his status in the history books. In fact, his presence at the 2026 World Cup is a luxury as many believed he'd go out on the high note of winning in 2022.

Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry played at FC Barcelona during the 2009-10 season. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

All the more reason to simply sit back and drink his talent in.

"We enjoy him," Ibrahimović said. "We played with him. And as long as he plays, we should enjoy him."

While Ibrahimović, Henry and Messi shared the pitch at Barcelona for just one season, the trio certainly share an endless amount of respect for one another, especially for the one who still straps up his cleats.