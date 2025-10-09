Suriname vs. Guatemala: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Suriname and Guatemala face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Suriname vs Guatemala and odds.

How to watch Suriname vs. Guatemala

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Suriname vs. Guatemala Odds

As of October 10, Suriname is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Suriname

9/8: at El Salvador (Win, 2–1)

9/4: vs Panama (Draw, 0–0)

6/22: vs Dominican Republic (Draw, 0–0)

6/18: at Mexico (Loss, 2–0)

6/15: at Costa Rica (Loss, 4–3)

Guatemala