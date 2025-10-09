LaLiga Spanish League Club Real Oviedo Fires Coach Veljko Paunovic Published Oct. 9, 2025 9:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Recently promoted Spanish league club Real Oviedo fired Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic on Thursday, with the team hovering just above the relegation zone.

Paunovic steered Oviedo back to the topflight for the first time in 24 years last season, but the Mexican-owned club let him go after two wins and six losses this campaign. Oviedo is in 17th place of the 20-team league.

Oviedo wished Paunovic well, thanking him for the "historic success" of returning to the first division.

The club, based in Oviedo in northern Spain, has yet to name a replacement.

Paunovic is the first coach to be let go in the Spanish league this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

