Spain vs. Portugal Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Spain will face Portugal in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 showdown on Monday, July 6, 2026, at Dallas Stadium on FOX.

After topping Group H, Spain defeated Austria 3-0 in the round of 32 to win a World Cup knockout game for the first time since the 2010 final.

Spain has not allowed a goal so far this tournament and is now unbeaten in 34 straight games (25W-9D-0L) since March 2024, the second-longest undefeated run in team history.

Lamine Yamal’s minutes have increased in each match of this tournament, peaking with 85 against Austria on Thursday. The 18-year-old superstar is expected to be a full go on Monday.

Meanwhile, Portugal survived a huge scare. In a 2-1 win over Croatia in the round of 32, Portugal got its second-ever World Cup comeback win.

41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty vs Croatia, becoming the oldest player to score in the World Cup knockout stage. It was his first career World Cup knockout-stage goal.

The two historic nations have a lot of recent history. In the 2018 group stage, Ronaldo completed his only World Cup hat trick by equalizing in the 88th minute on a direct free kick to force a 3-3 draw.

The two sides also met in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, where Portugal beat Spain in a penalty shootout.

We are about to witness a 23-year age gap between two of the world's biggest superstars with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line. So let’s check out the odds for the massive Spain vs. Portugal matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 6.

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Cristiano Ronaldo is +150 to score against Spain (Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

Spain vs. Portugal Odds

Moneyline

Spain : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Portugal : +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Draw: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Spread

Spain -0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Portugal +0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Under: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Spain vs. Portugal Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

We have an epic showdown on our hands between two historic nations and generational superstars. Spain comes into this match as the only team in the tournament so far to not allow a goal. And while Portugal barely survived a thriller against Croatia, there is significantly more value on the Seleção here. 13 months ago, a UEFA Nations League final between these two teams went to penalties, showcasing just how even they seem to be. However, the odds do not reflect that, as Spain is the clear favorite. Take Portugal to advance at +182.

How to Watch Spain vs. Portugal

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

Spain : -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Portugal: +182 (bet $10 to win $28.20 total)

Both Teams to Score