FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain vs. Austria Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain vs. Austria Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jul. 2, 2026 5:00 a.m. ET

Spain will face Austria in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium on FOX. 

Spain is in a third straight World Cup knockout stage as it continues its quest to be the third reigning European champion to win the World Cup. 

Spain topped Group H with seven points, drawing Cape Verde 0-0 in the opener, then beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0. Spain is now unbeaten in 33 straight games (24W-9D-0L) since March 2024. 

Spain has also yet to allow a goal this tournament. 

Meanwhile, Austria has advanced from the World Cup group stage for the first time since 1982. 

After beating Jordan 3-1 and losing 2-0 to Argentina, Austria survived an insane ending against Algeria to advance to the knockout stage. After an Algeria goal in the 93rd minute, Austria looked like it was going home until Sasa Kalajdžić’s header (90’+6) forced a draw with just seconds remaining. 

In the group stage, Austria conceded six goals, which is tied for fourth-most among the 32 teams that advanced.

Let’s check out the odds for the Spain vs. Austria matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 2. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Lamine Yamal is +120 to score against Austria (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images).

Spain vs. Austria Odds

Moneyline

  • Spain: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)
  • Austria: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
  • Draw: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Spread 

  • Spain -1.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
  • Austria +1.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
  • Under: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

Spain vs. Austria Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • Spain topped its group, but it has been a little underwhelming by its standard. While Spain should advance here with ease, expect a lower scoring game. Spain has yet to allow a goal so far this tournament, while Austria held Argentina to two goals, one via penalty and one on an incredible Messi run at the end of stoppage time. Take Under 2.5 at plus money.
 

How to Watch Spain vs. Austria

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

  • Spain: -950 (bet $10 to win $11.05 total)
  • Austria: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
  • No: -166 (bet $10 to win $16.02 total)
 
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