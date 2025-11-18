FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria Secure Automatic World Cup Spots
Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria Secure Automatic World Cup Spots

Published Nov. 18, 2025 5:34 p.m. ET

European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finished Tuesday with Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria securing the region’s remaining automatic spots.

Spain was held to a 2-2 home draw at Turkey but guaranteed first place in Group E and equaled Italy's 31-match unbeaten streak in competitive matches. Italy's record came between 2018 and 2021.

Scotland beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 in Group C, with Scott McTominay scoring a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into the match.

A 1-1 home draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was enough for Austria in Group H, while Belgium routed Liechtenstein 7-0. Switzerland qualified after a 1-1 draw at Kosovo.

The 12 group winners qualified directly, while the runners-up will participate in playoffs along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024-25 Nations League that did not finish first or second in their groups.

The playoffs will be played on March 26 and March 31. The World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

in this topic
