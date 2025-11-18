Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria Secure Automatic World Cup Spots
European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finished Tuesday with Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Scotland and Austria securing the region’s remaining automatic spots.
Spain was held to a 2-2 home draw at Turkey but guaranteed first place in Group E and equaled Italy's 31-match unbeaten streak in competitive matches. Italy's record came between 2018 and 2021.
Scotland beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 in Group C, with Scott McTominay scoring a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into the match.
A 1-1 home draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was enough for Austria in Group H, while Belgium routed Liechtenstein 7-0. Switzerland qualified after a 1-1 draw at Kosovo.
The 12 group winners qualified directly, while the runners-up will participate in playoffs along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024-25 Nations League that did not finish first or second in their groups.
The playoffs will be played on March 26 and March 31. The World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Lamine Yamal Dropped by Spain for World Cup Qualifiers
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Ronaldo Expects 2026 World Cup is 'Definitely' His Last
-
'We Make Players Better:' Pochettino's Plan to Grow the World Cup Talent Base
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw: How to Watch? How Does It Work?
-
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final
2026 FIFA World Cup: Draws for Qualifying Playoffs in Zurich on Nov. 20
-
Lamine Yamal Dropped by Spain for World Cup Qualifiers
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Ronaldo Expects 2026 World Cup is 'Definitely' His Last
-
'We Make Players Better:' Pochettino's Plan to Grow the World Cup Talent Base
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw: How to Watch? How Does It Work?
-
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past France in dramatic World Cup final
2026 FIFA World Cup: Draws for Qualifying Playoffs in Zurich on Nov. 20