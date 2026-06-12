FIFA Men's World Cup
Tequila and 'Gangnam Style': South Korea's World Cup Fans Enjoying Mexico
FIFA Men's World Cup

Tequila and 'Gangnam Style': South Korea's World Cup Fans Enjoying Mexico

Updated Jun. 12, 2026 3:41 p.m. ET

South Korea and Mexico opened their respective World Cup runs with wins on Thursday and didn’t waste any time turning victory into celebration. 

Mexico, one of the three co-hosts of the World Cup, enjoyed a 2-0 win over South Korea in Mexico City. Hours later, across the country in Guadalajara, it was South Korea who rallied to a 2-1 win over Czechia.

Following Thursday’s wins, social media was flooded with clips of fans celebrating. The two fan bases came together in a lively postmatch party celebration, with Mexican supporters even joining in on the iconic "Gangnam Style" dance.

In another viral moment from the World Cup, Mexican supporters lifted a South Korean fan into the air during the festivities.

Another clip showed Mexican fans welcoming South Korean supporters with chants of, "Korean, brother, you’re Mexican now!"

Of course, the history between these two fan bases dates back to 2018, when South Korea’s win over Germany at that edition of the tournament helped Mexico advance to the knockouts. That turn of events even made our list of Top 100 World Cup moments of all time.

These moments highlight just how the World Cup is bringing fan bases shaped by shared history and mutual respect. 

The two nations may have different feelings when they meet on June 18 in their second group match, but for now, it’s all about celebration.

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