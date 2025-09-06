United States U.S. Men's Team Handed Another Loss Against a Top Ranked Team Updated Sep. 6, 2025 7:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is there a way to describe the U.S. men's national team's loss on Saturday to South Korea?

This should work, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup about nine months away.

Son Heung-min scored in the 18th minute and set up Lee Dong-Gyeong's goal in the 43rd in another game in which the crowd overwhelmingly supported the visitors. Playing against a team coached by his former Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, Son scored his 52nd international goal.

The U.S. dropped to 10-7 under Pochettino and has just seven friendlies left before players are selected for his pre-World Cup training camp. It now puts even more pressure on the Argentine manager, who was brought into maximize the USMNT roster.

Most of the 26,500 fans were rooting for South Korea at the home of Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls. No. 23 South Korea, which has qualified for its 11th straight World Cup, went ahead when Lee Jae-sung fed a through ball as Son broke past defender Tristan Blackmon and beat goalkeeper Matt Freese to the far post. South Korea doubled the lead when Son ran onto Lee Jae-sung's flick and tumbled over Freese. The ball rolled to Lee Dong-gyeong, who put the ball into the empty net with a backheel.

American right back Sergiño Dest made his first appearance since March 2024 after recovering from a torn right ACL and Blackmon, a 29-year-old defender, made his international debut and was partnered with 37-year-old Tim Ream.

Josh Sargent started at forward and remained without a goal in 17 international games since 2019. He was replaced in the 62nd minute by Falorin Balogun, who had not played under Pochettino. Balogun was stopped twice by Jo Hyeon-woo in stoppage time.

Cristian Roldan also entered in the 62nd, his first appearance since the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

