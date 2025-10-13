Slovakia vs Luxembourg: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Slovakia and Luxembourg face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Slovakia vs Luxembourg and odds.

How to watch Slovakia vs. Luxembourg

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Slovakia vs. Luxembourg Odds

Slovakia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Slovakia

10/10: at N. Ireland (Loss, 2–0)

9/7: at Luxembourg (Win, 1–0)

9/4: vs Germany (Win, 2–0)

6/10: at Israel (Loss, 1–0)

6/7: at Greece (Loss, 4–1)

Luxembourg