Could Spain, Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Buy Sevilla?

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos is preparing a definitive offer to seize control of his boyhood club Sevilla alongside First Eleven Capital. However, the move hinges on the side's top-flight status as they battle to avoid a disastrous relegation to the second tier. Ramos twice played for Sevilla to bookend an immensely successful career with Los Blancos.

A boardroom battle in the '93rd minute'

The legendary defender entered his own personal "93rd minute" into the final stages of his plan to acquire Sevilla. Working alongside First Eleven Capital, Ramos has completed a rigorous due-diligence process to assess the club's financial health. With the numbers now clear, a formal offer is being prepared to transform the hierarchy at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

This transition from pitch to boardroom represents a massive shift for the Camas-born star. After returning for a sentimental second playing stint, Ramos is now focused on a long-term vision that would see him become the primary decision-maker for the Andalusian giants.

Survival dictates the final valuation

The timing of the official bid remains sensitive to the club's sporting results. Sitting dangerously close to the relegation zone, Sevilla's market value fluctuates based on their league status. According to AS, Ramos and his partners are currently in a "standby" phase, waiting for mathematical certainty regarding survival before committing to a final price tag.

The recent appointment of Luis Garcia as head coach until 2027 highlights the current instability. While a drop to the second tier would significantly lower the acquisition cost, it would also complicate the massive rebuilding project Ramos intends to lead.

Financing secured for a majority stake

The buying bloc ensures that there is already sufficient financing in place, with an investment that will eventually range between $345 million to $520m. However, the main selling families are not entirely convinced yet. In a short space of time, until the Letter of Intent (LOI) expires, there will have to be hard cash on the table, and that remains the most difficult movement in the entire operation.

Ramos intends to secure a commanding stake in the club to ensure he has the final word on all major sporting and commercial decisions. According to the reports, the Camas native would own more than 70 percent of the shares, which is more than enough to govern Sevilla and implement his long-term vision for the institution.

Clearing the debts for a new era

While the focus is on the majority stake, the approximately 13 percent of shares belonging to the insurer A-CAP, formerly of 777 Partners, would not be included in the acquisition package. This leaves Ramos and his partners with a clear path to dominance without needing to consolidate every minor shareholder under their umbrella.

In any case, besides the initial investment for the purchase of the shares, the new owners will need to make a significant capital increase of around €100 million to sanitize the entity’s damaged accounts. This cash injection is seen as vital for the club's future stability, ensuring that if Ramos does take the reigns, he does so with the financial flexibility required to restore Sevilla to the upper echelons of European football.