Sergio Aguero Hopes Neymar Makes MLS Move; Gives Update On Messi’s Future

Former Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero expressed his desire to see Neymar reunite with his former teammate in Major League Soccer.

Aguero also provided an insight into when Lionel Messi will decide on his future at Inter Miami.

The dream of a Neymar reunion

Speculation has frequently linked Santos star Neymar with a move to Inter Miami, which would facilitate a "MSN" reunion alongside Messi and Luis Suarez.

Aguero is clearly a fan of the idea, noting that the presence of such legends is vital for the growth of the sport in the United States and specifically for the entertainment value of the league.

"Yes, it would be very fun. It would be nice if Neymar joined Leo again, let’s hope so. That would be great. It’s nice to have players who have won everything in previous teams and especially legends. Going to the MLS for an American audience is spectacular," Aguero explained.

SANDY, UTAH - APRIL 22: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami CF at America First Field on April 22, 2026 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Messi's timeline for Miami future

Since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi’s arrival has transformed the club into a global powerhouse. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has already led the Herons to a historic trophy haul, including the MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield, and the Leagues Cup, while also captaining the side to the Round of 16 in the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite this success, questions remain regarding his future in South Florida. His close friend Aguero believes the decision will ultimately come down to physical fitness and personal happiness.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy on Sergio 'Kun' Aguero's shoulders after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Speaking to Stake about the timeline for a decision, Aguero suggested that Messi will evaluate his situation after the next major milestones in his schedule.

"Leo will do whatever he feels. One year he will look at the contract. If he feels good physically, he’s happy and calm, he’ll continue very calmly. Obviously, knowing Leo, he is very competitive and he hates losing. But he is in a very beautiful city, very comfortable. Many Latinos love him and he feels that affection." Aguero said.

"I think it all depends on his physical condition. Looking at him today I think he can play calmly. If I were him I would stay here even if it’s only five minutes. But if he’s okay we’ll know in a few months.

"After the World Cup and the MLS season, he has one year left. I don’t think he’s thinking about what he will do in 2028," he added.

A potential Barcelona farewell

Despite his MLS commitments, the prospect of a Barcelona return lingers for Messi, the club's greatest legend with 672 goals and 34 trophies over 778 appearances.

Aguero believes the emotional bond remains unshakable, noting that a proper Camp Nou farewell would offer the ultimate fairy tale ending for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and his supporters.

Reflecting on the possibility of a return to Spain, Aguero added: "If he goes back it’s because he grew up there, he feels love for Barça… 'I’m from here and I retire here.'

"But I don’t know. It all depends on whether he is happy and calm there and physically he can still enjoy another year. Obviously he is excited about Barça. He will always be related to that club. I imagine his dream is to say goodbye there as he deserves. That is the dream of every Barça fan."

Neymar's European door remains closed

While some fans dream of a European comeback, Aguero believes that chapter is likely over for Neymar, as he is now focused on enjoying the game at Santos rather than meeting the intense physical demands of elite football.

"I see him more in the stage of enjoying football than thinking about giving 100% again in something that is no longer necessary." Aguero commented on a potential return to Europe. "I think today he is more in the stage of wanting to be calm and enjoy."