Serbia vs Latvia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Serbia and Latvia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Serbia vs. Latvia and odds.

How to Watch Serbia vs Latvia

Tyler Adams Scores his 1st in EPL, Pulisic Nears Return, & dream World Cup Final matchups

Serbia vs Latvia Odds

Serbia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Serbia

11/13: at England (Loss, 2–0)

10/14: at Andorra (Win, 3–1)

10/11: vs Albania (Loss, 1–0)

9/9: vs England (Loss, 5–0)

9/6: at Latvia (Win, 1–0)

Latvia

11/13: at North Macedonia (Draw, 0–0)

10/14: vs England (Loss, 5–0)

10/11: vs Andorra (Draw, 2–2)

9/9: at Albania (Loss, 1–0)

9/6: vs Serbia (Loss, 1–0)

World Cup 2026

Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, the draw, key storylines and players to watch.