FIFA Men's World Cup
Bicycle Kick, Red Card and 6 Goals: Scotland Qualifies For World Cup In Dramatic Fashion
FIFA Men's World Cup

Bicycle Kick, Red Card and 6 Goals: Scotland Qualifies For World Cup In Dramatic Fashion

Updated Nov. 18, 2025 5:11 p.m. ET

Scotland beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 in Group C, with Scott McTominay scoring a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into the match.

McTominay scored a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into Scotland’s match against Denmark in European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Ben Gannon-Doak sent a high cross from the right side and McTominay went for the ball with his back to the goal. He hit a perfect scissor-kick strike from near the penalty spot.

Scottish tennis great Andy Murray wrote on X: "What on earth was that. McTominay you wee dancer!"

The winner of the match will secure the Group C automatic World Cup spot.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

