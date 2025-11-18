Bicycle Kick, Red Card and 6 Goals: Scotland Qualifies For World Cup In Dramatic Fashion
Scotland beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 in Group C, with Scott McTominay scoring a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into the match.
McTominay scored a superb bicycle kick goal three minutes into Scotland’s match against Denmark in European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.
Ben Gannon-Doak sent a high cross from the right side and McTominay went for the ball with his back to the goal. He hit a perfect scissor-kick strike from near the penalty spot.
Scottish tennis great Andy Murray wrote on X: "What on earth was that. McTominay you wee dancer!"
The winner of the match will secure the Group C automatic World Cup spot.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
