Scotland vs. Belarus: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Scotland and Belarus face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Scotland vs. Belarus and odds.

How to watch Scotland vs. Belarus

Scotland vs. Belarus Odds

Scotland is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Scotland

9/8: at Belarus (Win, 2–0)

9/5: at Denmark (Draw, 0–0)

6/9: at Liechtenstein (Win, 4–0)

6/6: at Iceland (Loss, 3–1)

3/23: vs Greece (Loss, 3–0)

Belarus