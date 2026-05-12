Neymar May Leave Santos For Free As Club Fails To Pay Squad For Three Months

Santos are facing a catastrophic financial crisis that could see high-profile stars leave the club for absolutely nothing.

A significant backlog in payments has reached a breaking point, leaving the Brazilian giants vulnerable to legal action from their biggest assets.

Significant payment delays spark exit fears

Santos are currently grappling with a severe financial crisis that has left the club in a precarious position regarding their star-studded squad.

It has been reported by UOL that the club owe three months of image rights to several key players, with the third installment having officially expired on Monday.

The situation represents a major breach of contract that could have lasting consequences for the club's future.

In addition to the missing image rights payments-which are considered part of a player’s salary under Brazilian law-the club has failed to pay April’s standard wages.

There are also reports that Santos have neglected to collect mandatory FGTS (severance fund) contributions and are behind on performance-related bonuses.

This combination of financial failings has created a toxic atmosphere within the dressing room at a critical point in the season.

Legal loopholes could facilitate free transfers

The gravity of the situation cannot be overstated, as these persistent delays provide the legal grounds for players to pursue "indirect rescission" of their contracts through the Labor Courts.

Essentially, if the debts are not settled, superstars like Neymar and Memphis Depay would be within their rights to terminate their deals and walk away as free agents if they have gone unpaid.

While no athlete has officially filed a lawsuit yet, the threat of a mass exodus looms large over the Vila Belmiro.

"We are still facing a very serious financial crisis, and everyone knows it," president Marcelo Teixeira said. "We have two image rights payments that are overdue. They understand. It's not normal, but I can guarantee that it doesn't affect the athletes' performance. Quite the opposite. They trust the management."

Inappropriate timing for crises

The technical staff, led by manager Cuca, are reportedly concerned about how this off-field turmoil will impact performance on the pitch.

With a crucial Copa do Brasil clash against Coritiba scheduled for Wednesday, the timing of the financial revelation is far from ideal.

Cuca himself, along with the highest earners in the squad, is among those currently waiting for their overdue payments, while staff members on lower wages have seen their salaries paid in full.

Promise from president Teixeira

Following a recent victory over Red Bull Bragantino, the tension reached a boiling point behind the scenes.

President Teixeira visited the dressing room last Sunday and was met with direct demands from the players regarding the outstanding debts.

The squad expressed their growing dissatisfaction with the lack of transparency and the delay in receiving what they are rightfully owed.

In response to the confrontation, Teixeira offered a verbal guarantee to the players and coaching staff.

He promised to pay the salaries from April and at least one month of the outstanding image rights "as soon as possible."