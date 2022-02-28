FIFA Men's World Cup
Russia banned by FIFA, UEFA soccer bodies amid Ukrainian invasion Russia banned by FIFA, UEFA soccer bodies amid Ukrainian invasion
FIFA Men's World Cup

Russia banned by FIFA, UEFA soccer bodies amid Ukrainian invasion

3 hours ago

Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came Monday from FIFA and UEFA, saying Russia’s national teams and clubs were suspended "until further notice."

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine," FIFA and UEFA said. "Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

UEFA also ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

International sports bodies moved to further isolate Russia on Monday for its invasion of Ukraine and pushed Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.

The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

