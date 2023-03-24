Romelu Lukaku scores hat-trick as Belgium trounces Sweden 3-0
Romelu Lukaku underlined his enduring value to Belgium by scoring all three goals in a 3-0 win at Sweden in the other notable victory on Friday.
It was a successful start to Domenico Tedesco's tenure as coach of Belgium, which is also playing under a new captain in Kevin De Bruyne.
Tedesco will know the importance of having Lukaku healthy if the Red Devils are to finally win an international trophy.
The striker wasn't fully fit at the World Cup and that was a big reason why Belgium went out in the group stage. Lukaku has been playing regularly for Inter Milan since then and was a constant threat against Sweden as he scored in the 35th, 49th and 83rd minutes, with two set up by winger Dodi Lukebakio.
"A really good result," Tedesco said. "I felt a good spirit not only on the pitch but also on the bench. The spirit of being united."
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden's 41-year-old striker, came off the bench for his first national team appearance in nearly a year and had a couple of chances to score.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
