Lionel Messi
Report: Tata Martino out as Inter Miami head coach
Lionel Messi

Report: Tata Martino out as Inter Miami head coach

Published Nov. 19, 2024 3:58 p.m. ET

Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who arrived at Inter Miami at the same time as Lionel Messi after coaching the soccer icon at Barcelona and with the Argentina national team, has reportedly left the MLS club due to personal reasons after the club's stunning defeat to Atlanta United in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. GiveMeSport first reported Martino's departure.

Inter Miami entered the 2024 season, its first full campaign with the 36-year-old Messi on the squad following his July 2023 arrival, as the overwhelming favorite to win the MLS Cup. Messi was joined on the roster by fellow Barcelona legends Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez as well as several promising young players such as Benjamin Cremaschi.

The regular season was a success, as Inter Miami won the Supporter's Shield with an MLS record 74 points despite an early-year extended injury absence from Messi, but the run came to a shockingly early finish in early November at the hands of an Atlanta United team that finished with just 40 points.

Martino was seen as an ideal fit to lead the talented Miami squad not only due to his connection to Messi — with whom he shares the hometown of Rosario, Argentina — but also his past success in the MLS, where he led Atlanta to a 2018 MLS Cup title in the club's third season of existence. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, a new coach will look to maximize Miami's veteran core as it remains to be seen how much more the 37-year-old Messi and his three close friends and teammates — all of whom are also 35 or older — have left in the tank.

There are tentative plans for a Friday news conference with Martino and team officials. Inter Miami was eliminated in the first round of this year's MLS Cup playoffs, and won't gather for training camp to start the 2025 season until January.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Lionel Messi
Get more from Lionel Messi Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Odell Beckham Jr. boasts about taking 2021 Rams salary in Bitcoin

Odell Beckham Jr. boasts about taking 2021 Rams salary in Bitcoin

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes