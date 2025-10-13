Ireland vs Armenia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Oct. 14, 2025 6:26 a.m. ET

Ireland and Armenia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Rep. of Ireland vs Armenia and odds.

How to watch Ireland vs. Armenia

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Ireland vs. Armenia Odds

Ireland is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Ireland

10/11: at Portugal (Loss, 1–0)

9/9: at Armenia (Loss, 2–1)

9/6: vs Hungary (Draw, 2–2)

6/10: at Luxembourg (Draw, 0–0)

6/6: vs Senegal (Draw, 1–1)

Armenia